Toyota announces 100 new jobs at Buffalo plant in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Toyota has announced it will add 100 new production jobs and invest an additional $210 million into the manufacturing complex in Buffalo West Virginia.

The company first came to West Virginia more than 25 years ago, according to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). The company has since expanded operations multiple times in Buffalo.

“Since Toyota first came to West Virginia more than 25 years ago, they have expanded their operations multiple times in Buffalo and proven to the country that our state has the skilled and dedicated workforce necessary for any company to be successful here. I have seen this dedication and strong work ethic of the Toyota Team Members firsthand during facility visits, and I’m glad that today’s announcement will create new job opportunities for hardworking West Virginians to pursue,” Capito said.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) says Toyota’s investments in the state now total more than $1.8 billion and more than 2,000 “good-paying” jobs. The new jobs will create a third shift at the Buffalo site due to an increase in Rav4 engine production, which will increase assembly by an additional 5,900 each month, or more than 70,000 additional engines each year.

“Today’s announcement of 100 new jobs and its continued investment in the state is testament to the team in Buffalo and the West Virginia workforce. The partnership between Toyota and West Virginia is stronger than ever and I look forward to continuing to work with Toyota officials to foster more long-term investments in our economy, communities and people,” Manchin said.

“Toyota’s commitment to increase its investment in West Virginia and into our hard-working West Virginians prove they continue to be a wonderful business partner right here in the Mountain State. This is such exciting news for West Virginia’s business community as well as our families that businesses are choosing to grow their organizations here. Toyota is a wonderful example of how a global company can be successful right here in West Virginia,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said.

The senators say the investment will upgrade the company’s current six-cylinder engine production line with new equipment and machinery. The senators say this will create flexibility based on market demand for the company’s vehicle assembly plants in the U.S. and Canada.

“Toyota is another example of a company that has not only invested in West Virginia, but has found success here and continued to grow. The Buffalo plant started over 20 years ago with 300 jobs and a $400 million investment. With this expansion, the company’s investment in our state now totals more than $1.8 billion and they now employ 2,000 West Virginians,” West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch.