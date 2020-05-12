Toyota ramps up manufacturing operations including Buffalo, WV

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) – After suspending production in late March, and then extending the suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Toyota is gradually beginning to ramp up its North American manufacturing operations, including its facility in Buffalo, West Virginia.

The company says the decision came based on an extensive review with its supplier and logistics network. Toyota says it intends to gradually resume its manufacturing operations in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances.

“The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority and we have implemented new protocols at all of our North American manufacturing plants to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Toyota says. “We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and monitor vehicle demand as we carefully ramp up production.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories