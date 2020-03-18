Toyota temporarily suspends production at North American plants including Buffalo WV

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows the Toyota logo on the trunk of a 2018 Toyota Prius on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Toyota Motor Corp. is reporting its quarterly profit rose 21 percent as cost cuts and booming sales in some markets offset the damage from higher U.S. incentives. Toyota, which […]

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) – Toyota has announced that it will close it’s manufacturing facilities in North America including Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia in Buffalo.

According to a statement from the company, the manufacturing facilities will be closed from March 23-24, resuming production on the evening shift March 24.

“This action is being taken to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, and due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will conduct a thorough cleaning at all of our manufacturing facilities during the shutdown,” the company says.

Toyota says it will continue to offer full pay to all employees for Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.

“The safety and security of our employees, stakeholders and community are a top priority and we will continue to monitor the situation and take action in a timely manner,” Toyota says.

