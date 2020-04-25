Toyota to ‘gradually resume’ North American manufacturing

PLANO, TX (WOWK) – Toyota plans to “gradually resume” its manufacturing operations in North America beginning the week of May 4.
According to a statement on the company’s website, the company will re-open “in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances where our facilities are located.”
“The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority and we have implemented new protocols at all of our North American manufacturing plants to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the statement says. “We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and monitor vehicle demand as we carefully ramp up production.”
