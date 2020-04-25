Toyota to ‘gradually resume’ North American manufacturing

PLANO, TX (WOWK) – Toyota plans to “gradually resume” its manufacturing operations in North America beginning the week of May 4.

According to a statement on the company’s website, the company will re-open “in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances where our facilities are located.”

“The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority and we have implemented new protocols at all of our North American manufacturing plants to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the statement says. “We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and monitor vehicle demand as we carefully ramp up production.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories