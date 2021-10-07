Tractor trailer accident causes delays on I-64 Westbound

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down near the Dunbar/ South Charleston bridge in Kanawha County after a tractor trailer accident Thursday morning.

According to Metro 9-11, a tractor trailer crashed on the bridge and lost its trailer. All westbound lanes are currently closed. There is no word on how long the closure will last.

No injuries have been reported.