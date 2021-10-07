Tractor trailer accident causes delays on I-64 Westbound

All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down near the Dunbar/ South Charleston bridge in Kanawha County after a tractor trailer accident Thursday morning.

According to Metro 9-11, a tractor trailer crashed on the bridge and lost its trailer. All westbound lanes are currently closed. There is no word on how long the closure will last.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

