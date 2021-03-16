Countdown to Tax Day
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures on Rum Creek Road in Logan County

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Rum Creek Road (County Route 14) will be closed periodically starting Tuesday, March 16 through Thursday, March 18 for the removal of the beltline that runs across the road.

Rum Creek Road will be closed completely on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20. If any emergency crews need to get across, a security guard will be on duty throughout the process to lead them.

