Traffic Alert: Rock blasting planned near interstate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Highways warns drivers construction on I-64 scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m could cause some minor traffic delays.

WVDOH officials say contractors performing work on the widening of I-64 from Exit 15 to Exit 20 will be performing rock blasting in the area of Exit 18.

Officials say rock blasting is necessary to accommodate the widening of the roadway. I-64 traffic will be slowed to restrict motorists in the area while the blast takes place.

