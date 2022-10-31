KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Work is beginning to shift eastbound traffic onto the new Nitro World War I Memorial Bridge, which will mean some traffic closures for drivers.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the fast lane of I-64E will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 through Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 between mile-markers 43 and 45 while contractors remove the existing median barrier and paving.

The WVDOT says the shift of eastbound traffic should be completed within two weeks.

From there, the WVDOT says the current Nitro-St. Albans bridge, the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will be demolished and rebuilt using part of the existing bridge peers. Once the rebuilding is finished, I-64W traffic will flow over the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge and I-64E traffic will flow over the rebuilt Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge.

The new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge opened to westbound traffic Saturday, Oct. 29 after a ribbon cutting on Friday, Oct. 28.