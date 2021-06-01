Traffic returns to pre-COVID-19 levels on WV Turnpike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This Memorial Day weekend showed that not only has traffic returned to pre-COVID-19 levels on the West Virginia Turnpike, but it has passed it by 3% compared to 2019.

According to Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, 607,606 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths over the holiday period.

“As we expected, the West Virginia Turnpike experienced high travel volume over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and was relatively in balance with historical holiday weekend travel over the last five years, with the exception of 2020,” Miller said.

Officials say these figures are on par with traffic counts for the past five years — except for 2020, when COVID-19 severely curtailed travel all over the United States.

Compared to 2020, traffic on the Turnpike was up by 44.96%.

“With the vaccination rates increasing and mask mandates being lifted, we expect this will set the tone for the travel we will see over the upcoming summer months,” Miller said. “Ultimately, we are pleased to see people getting out and traveling once again.”