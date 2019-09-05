Travelers on West Virginia Turnpike share stories of fleeing Dorian

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Many of the travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike this week have had at least one thing in common. They share tales of fleeing from Hurricane Dorian.

Some vacations were cut short or postponed. Some residents living along the coast had to make unexpected trips to visit family away from the coast. “That is every place we’ve been so far,” said Tasha Asay, pointing to stickers on the top of her family’s vehicle. “We’ll have to get one from West Virginia while we are here.

Even though Dorian derailed some of their plans the family didn’t let it stop them from having fun. They paused in the parking lot of a West Virginia rest area to do some jumping jacks. The Asay’s are traveling the country and camping together. They planned to go to Myrtle Beach.

“We’ve been checking in at the ranger stations and checking the local weather and my mom has been texting us asking if we are ok in a tent,” Asay said.

Ray Zepernick and his wife just bought a condominium. They spent the week doing some renovations. The plan was originally to spend some time relaxing on the beach after the work was done but things didn’t quite go that way. “We decided not to stay,” Zepernick said. “Cherry Grove floods really easy and we were afraid we wouldn’t get out in time and I would miss the Browns game on Sunday.”

There weren’t any major traffic delays on the West Virginia Turnpike Thursday as people traveled through. But many of the rest areas were more crowded than usual. Families like the Asay’s are making the best of things. “We were hoping to end our trip with a couple of relaxing days in Myrtle Beach and we were hoping to get into a pool and see the ocean,” Asay said. “I don’t know it is looking pretty iffy right now. We’ll see how it looks in a week or so.”