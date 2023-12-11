MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inpatient at WVU Medicine has tested positive for an emerging treatment-resistant pathogen.

A WVU Medicine Spokesperson confirmed that positive test on Monday, Dec. 11, but did not specify what facility. The spokesperson said that WVU Medicine is working with the health department to prevent the pathogen from spreading.

An inpatient has tested positive for C. auris, an emerging pathogen that is spreading in the U.S. This pathogen can be resistant to antifungals and harder to treat. We are working with the health department and following CDC guidance to identify patients who have been exposed, provide testing, and take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading the pathogen. WVU Medicine Spokesperson

The pathogen was found in several states bordering West Virginia back in the spring. At that time, West Virginia was one of the only states in the southeastern U.S. that had not reported C. auris.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), C. auris (Candida auris) can cause severe illness and spread easily among patients in healthcare facilities. In general, it does not affect healthy people, but it can be transmitted even by people who don’t get sick. It poses a particularly large threat because antifungal treatments do not work on it, and it can be hard to identify with lab tests.

The CDC says that symptoms vary depending on the location and severity of the infection but are often similar to the symptoms of bacterial infections.