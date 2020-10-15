Tri-state COVID-19 cases spike; Is this the “second wave?”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Free COVID-19 testing continues across West Virginia and elsewhere, and here’s why. More than 40 states have reported a surge in cases. In the Mountain State, there were 521 new cases, just since Tuesday.

In fact look at how the color-coded map from Saturday, which was predominately green, changed to mostly yellow, gold orange and red, by this morning.

“They’re seeing it in Europe. They are seeing it in several other states. And because of the way our disease progression has been, in the past, I do believe we could be experiencing a second wave very shortly,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

A free testing drive-thru was underway in the Town of Clendenin, for much of the day, as health officials try to stop the spread of Coronavirus. People are urged to get tested.

“Don’t be scared to be tested. We all need to be tested. And it really wasn’t that bad,” said Rajanay Andrews, just after she was tested.

On Wednesday, State health officials warned that the rate of spread from small family gatherings was booming. That could mean Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings may have to adapt or be canceled, which is not a popular idea.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say cancel Thanksgiving because Thanksgiving is in a lot of family traditions. But there is a lot of ways to stay safe and enjoy Thanksgiving, I think,” said Rajanay Andrews after her test.

So, if your inside gathered around the TV watching football…

“If you’re going to be together, keep that distance, wear your mask, wash your hands, and just be really safe going through the holiday season.” Question: Even inside the house? “Even inside the house!” added Dr. Young.

“With a spike in Coronavirus cases across the nation, including here in West Virginia, state health officials say we’ll see many more of these free COVID-19 testing stations across the state until further notice,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

As mentioned, this surge in cases is happening now in most states. Our neighboring state of Ohio had more than 4,000 new cases in the past two days. Kentucky logged 2,500 new positive COVID-19 cases in that same time period.

