Tri-State region coping with hospital closures

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Fairmont Regional Medical Center is the latest in the Tri-State to announce plans to close. At least a dozen hospitals in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky have either closed their doors, or are in danger of doing so. Most are in rural areas. West Virginia’s Legislature has six doctors and numerous other medical professionals who were elected. Many are sharing their ideas on how to keep hospitals open, including by improving reimbursements:

State Sen. Ron Stollings, M.D., (D) Boone

“It’s about the compensation., And again, 1.1 million of 1.8 million West Virginians are either covered by Medicare, Medicaid or PEIA. And they do not pay the full cost of delivering the service.”

Another idea is to find mergers for smaller, rural medical facilities. House Majority leader Amy Summers is an emergency room nurse:

Del. Amy Summers, R.N. (R) Taylor – Majority Leader

“What’s happened in my City of Grafton, the hospital was facing financial problems and so they partnered with Mon General who came down, is supporting them and their management and helping us be able to keep our little hospital alive.”

Coincidentally, it was Nurses Day at the West Virginia State Capitol. One visiting nurse from Fairmont, is likely to lose her job in the latest closure. She’s concerned for patients.

Treyann Cline, Nurse Extern

“Communities out there will not have the service that’s 20 minutes away. They’ll have to be going an hour or 45 minutes away.”

Some are hoping WVU Medicine might jump in, and buy the Fairmont Hospital.

Mark Curtis, 13 news Working for You

“With just over two weeks left in the Legislative Session, there is not much time for lawmakers to deal with the hospital issues. But there is always the possibility of a Special Session if need. At the capitol in Charleston, Mark Curtis 13 News Working for You.”