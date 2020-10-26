Trial continued for Kanawha County man facing murder charge

Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, of Clendenin, faces First Degree Murder, Robbery in the First Degree, Attempted Murder and Malicious Wounding charges in Kanawha County. Oct. 26, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The trial for a man accused of murder and robbery has been continued.

The new pretrial date for Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, of Clendenin, is set for Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m., and the new trial date is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m., according to court officials.

Charleston police charged Drennen with First Degree Murder and Robbery in the First Degree regarding his alleged involvement in several incidents in February including a homicide, carjacking and attempted carjacking.

Drennen also faces Attempted Murder and Malicious Wounding charges from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office related to the alleged attack of Charleston Police Officer Austin Casto on the same day.

Drennen was booked on the charges in February. In August, he was declared competent to stand trial for the charges.

