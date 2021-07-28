Trial date set in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—46-year-old Dorian VaShawn Clark, of Charleston, was arraigned in the Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to all charges involved in the capital murder case.

His trial date has been set for October 12, 2021, and his pretrial dates will be set at a later date.

Clark’s bond was set at $1 million full surety with GPS home confinement if the bond is posted.

Clark was arrested for first-degree murder and malicious wounding back in April of 2021 after 22-year-old Chastanay Joseph and her 3-year-old daughter were shot at Charleston’s Vista View apartments. Ms. Joseph died as a result of her injuries.