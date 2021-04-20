Trial set to start for man accused of killing West Virginia teenager

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV (AP) – A trial is set to start next week in West Virginia for a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter.

A jury was selected Friday in the trial of Andy J. McCauley Jr. for the May 2019 death of Riley Crossman. The trial will begin next Monday in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Division of Natural Resources officers found 15-year-old Crossman’s decomposed body in May 2019, on an embankment near a road in rural Berkeley County. Berkeley Springs High School had contacted her mother a week earlier about her absence from school.

McCauley is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a body.