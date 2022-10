A bright and cheery spot to honor veterans now exists on Charleston’s West Side. (Photo Courtesy: City of Charleston)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bright and cheery spot to honor fallen veterans now exists on Charleston’s West Side.

The Gold Star Mothers now have a special tribute area at the Patrick Street Triangle.

Gold Star Mothers are those who have lost their children while they were serving in the U.S. Military.

The yellow roses are a reminder of what those mothers and families have lost and for us to pause and be grateful.