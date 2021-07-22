Trick or Treat 2021 date and time announced for Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced the date and time of Huntington’s 2021 Trick or Treat.

Trick or treaters will be able to fill their bags with goodies on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

