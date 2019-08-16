Troopers: Arkansas man caught undressed in car with Kentucky teen at West Virginia travel plaza

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police arrested a man from Arkansas who they say they caught half-dressed in a car with a Kentucky teenager at a travel plaza in Beckley.

Troopers arrested Michael R. Johnson Junior Thursday, August 15, 2019. Court documents state the investigation started when officers were notified about a teenager from Kentucky who was in danger.

Troopers were able to find her location by pinging a cell phone. That led them to a commercial vehicle at the Beckley Travel Plaza. Inside the vehicle, they found Johnson, who was only wearing shorts, trying to put clothes on the victim who was also half-dressed.

Johnson told officers he picked up the child in Kentucky and drove her to Beckley. He said he had multiple sexual encounters with the victim. He admitted he questioned her age and told officers she “appeared” to be young.

Johnson is charged with sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. His bond is set at $150,000 cash only.

