Troopers: Charleston lawyer killed in I-79 accident in Braxton County

SUTTON, WV (WBOY) – A prominent West Virginia attorney was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-79 in Braxton County Thursday, according to the West Virginia State Police.

The collision happened at approximately 5:00 p.m. Thursday. Troopers say Joseph Messe, 72, of Stonewood, was traveling north on I-79 and his vehicle allegedly crossed the median and struck the vehicle of Sean McGinley, 55, of Charleston, head-on.

Both drivers were taken to Braxton Memorial Hospital, where McGinley was pronounced dead.

The state police investigation is ongoing, officials said.

McGinley, a Morgantown native, was a partner at DiPiero Simmons McGinley & Bastress, in Charleston. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.