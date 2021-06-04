Troopers: Charleston lawyer killed in I-79 accident in Braxton County

SUTTON, WV (WBOY) – A prominent West Virginia attorney was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-79 in Braxton County Thursday, according to the West Virginia State Police.
The collision happened at approximately 5:00 p.m. Thursday. Troopers say Joseph Messe, 72, of Stonewood, was traveling north on I-79 and his vehicle allegedly crossed the median and struck the vehicle of Sean McGinley, 55, of Charleston, head-on.
Both drivers were taken to Braxton Memorial Hospital, where McGinley was pronounced dead.
The state police investigation is ongoing, officials said.
McGinley, a Morgantown native, was a partner at DiPiero Simmons McGinley & Bastress, in Charleston. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.