Troopers in helicopter spot marijuana growing operation

CAMDEN-ON-GAULEY, W.Va. (AP) – News outlets say a state police helicopter flying over a West Virginia home uncovered a marijuana growing operation.

Ronald Taylor was arrested Thursday after troopers flew over his home in Camden-On-Gauley. A criminal complaint states that troopers located marijuana plants inside a single-wide trailer with no roof.

The criminal complaint states 56-year-old Taylor admitted to growing marijuana and attempted to hide the plants after hearing the helicopter overhead.

Authorities say a gun was also found at the home.

Court documents say he was charged with manufacture of a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Reports say Taylor is a convicted felon and prohibited from having a gun.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

