Troopers searching for missing Raleigh County woman

West Virginia
COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Troopers are searching for a missing woman. Patricia Pack has been missing since Monday, December 9, 2019.

She was last seen in the Coal City/Lillybrook area of Raleigh County at 6 p.m. on December 9, 2019. Pack is 69-years-old. Her red Ford Ranger was found in the Lillybrook area.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper First Class C. A. Dunn at the WVSP Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.

