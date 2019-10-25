Trout stocking submerges into new season in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va, (WOWK) — The Division of Natural Resources stocks an average of 725,000 pounds of trout into nearly 200 waters statewide each year. This poundage is made up of about 1.2 million trout, primarily rainbows, but there are also good numbers of brook and brown trout. Although trout stocking ceases at the end of May, it doesn’t mean that trout fishing is over for the year.
In addition to regularly stocked streams, anglers may want to try their luck on many of the catch-and-release areas maintained by the Division of Natural Resources. These areas, such as Elk River, Slaty Fork of Elk, Cranberry and South Branch of the Potomac rivers, and Glade and Paint creeks of the New River, along with others are described in the current edition of the fishing regulations.
Here is a list of the dates and places where trout will be stocked in West Virginia for the Fall:
October 24, 2019
- Elk River
- Glade Creek of New River
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
October 23, 2019
- Anthony Creek
- Big Clear Creek
- Brandywine Lake
- Knapps Creek
- North Fork South Branch
- Pond Fork
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower section)
- Shavers Fork (upper section)
- Teter Creek Lake
October 22, 2019
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Cacapon Park Lakes
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Evitts Run
- New Creek Dam No. 14
- Opequon Creek
- Pinnacle Creek
- Seneca Lake
- Summersville Tailwaters
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters (stocked at first bridge downstream of dam in Sutton due to work being done on the inside of dam).
- Tygart Lake Tailwaters
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
October 21, 2019
- Blackwater River
- Cranberry River
- Lost River
- Pendleton Lake
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Rock Cliff Lake
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Williams River (upper section stocked to Tea Creek Campground. Road closed at campground).
Related social media hashtag: #wvfish #wvdnr #wvstateparks #troutfishingwv
The WVDR’s Trout Management Technical Committee is in the preliminary phase of developing a new Tout Management Plan and are interested in your early input. You can take a survey on their website.