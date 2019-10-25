Trout stocking submerges into new season in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va, (WOWK) — The Division of Natural Resources stocks an average of 725,000 pounds of trout into nearly 200 waters statewide each year. This poundage is made up of about 1.2 million trout, primarily rainbows, but there are also good numbers of brook and brown trout. Although trout stocking ceases at the end of May, it doesn’t mean that trout fishing is over for the year.

In addition to regularly stocked streams, anglers may want to try their luck on many of the catch-and-release areas maintained by the Division of Natural Resources. These areas, such as Elk River, Slaty Fork of Elk, Cranberry and South Branch of the Potomac rivers, and Glade and Paint creeks of the New River, along with others are described in the current edition of the fishing regulations.

The code for the schedule of streams and lakes stocked with trout in West Virginia

Here is a list of the dates and places where trout will be stocked in West Virginia for the Fall:

October 24, 2019

Elk River

Glade Creek of New River

Spruce Knob Lake

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

October 23, 2019

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Brandywine Lake

Knapps Creek

North Fork South Branch

Pond Fork

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper section)

Teter Creek Lake

October 22, 2019

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon Park Lakes

Coopers Rock Lake

Evitts Run

New Creek Dam No. 14

Opequon Creek

Pinnacle Creek

Seneca Lake

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters (stocked at first bridge downstream of dam in Sutton due to work being done on the inside of dam).

Tygart Lake Tailwaters

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

October 21, 2019

Blackwater River

Cranberry River

Lost River

Pendleton Lake

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Williams River (upper section stocked to Tea Creek Campground. Road closed at campground).

The WVDR’s Trout Management Technical Committee is in the preliminary phase of developing a new Tout Management Plan and are interested in your early input. You can take a survey on their website.