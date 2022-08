KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of an accident involving a truck and a person on a bicycle.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say the pickup truck went up in flames after the crash along Sissonville Drive at the intersection with Jenkins Drive.

Sissonville Drive is shutdown in both directions and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Dispatchers say several crews are on scene. No word at this time on any injuries.

