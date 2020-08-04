Truck hauling corn crashes on WV turnpike

West Virginia

by: Douglas Fritz

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) Crews worked to clean up an accident on I-77 in the Beckley area on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. A tractor-trailer rolled over in the median near Exit 42, Robert C. Byrd Dr., around 7:30 a.m.

First responders on the scene said the truck was hauling corn from Michigan. According to investigators, the driver lost control going to fast around the curve.

There were two people in the truck at the time of the crash. The driver was treated for minor injuries. The other person was not injured. Their names were not released.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS