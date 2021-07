JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Miraculously, no deaths have been reported after a heavy crash involving a truck and a large boulder.

The crash was reported this afternoon near mile marker 119 on I-77 southbound in southern Jackson County, not far from Goldtown.

According to our crew at the scene, a man and woman were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening issues after their truck veered off the interstate and struck a large boulder.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.