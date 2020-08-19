Trump virus adviser praises West Virginia school virus map

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s top coronavirus adviser says other states could adapt West Virginia’s color-coded map for public schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Deborah Birx called the map remarkable Wednesday. The map uses four colors to classify the opening status of each of the 55 county school systems. It is based on the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 population, and range in color from minimal community transmission in green to substantial transmission in red.

Red counties must suspend in-person instruction and activate remote learning plans. Birx says she’s excited about the prospects of showing the map to other governors.

