CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump (R) was criminally indicted on four charges related to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ahead of his court appearance on Thursday—after which he is expected to be taken into custody, according to the Associated Press—Trump shared thoughts about the case on his social media platform, Truth Social, suggesting that the case be moved to “an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia!”

Trump went on to say that it is “IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C.” where he is due in court on Thursday, due to its political affiliation.

During the 2020 Presidential Election, Trump won the popular vote in every West Virginia county with 68.6% of the state’s total votes.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who has endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024, said on his official Facebook account on Thursday that he agrees that Trump’s case should be moved to his state.

Because Trump is charged federally, if the case was for any reason moved to West Virginia, it would have to take place at one of the eight federal courts in the state.

In the Northern District, West Virginia has federal courts in Clarksburg, Elkins, Martinsburg and Wheeling, and in the Southern District, Charleston, Beckley, Bluefield and Huntington.