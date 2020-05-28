Tucker County, WV, deputies search for missing teen

HAMBLETON, WV (WBOY) — A teenage girl was reported missing from Hambleton in Tucker County, West Virginia, Wednesday morning.
The Tucker County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are looking for Tabitha Witemore, 17. She is not currently considered to be in danger, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies say it is unknown what she was wearing at the time of the disappearance.
Witemore has been entered into NCIC, and the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with any information to contact them at 304-478-2321.
