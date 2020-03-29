Two additional Judicial Annex employees test positive for Coronavirus

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two more Kanawha Judicial Annex employees tested positive for COVID-19 today.

This brings the number of individuals in the annex or associated with an annex case to seven. The total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 28.

Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, says additional cases are unfortunate, but not unexpected.

“This epidemic is affecting our friends and colleagues,” she says. “The best thing people can do to fight it is to stay at home.”

Young says she encouraged those with symptoms—fever, cough or shortness of breath—to contact their health care providers.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has a 24-hour hotline to answer Coronavirus questions. The telephone number for the hotline is 304-348-1088

