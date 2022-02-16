WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Lavalette turned into a drug bust.

Wayne County Sheriff Thompson says the deputies found a “distribution quantity” of suspected methamphetamine and heroin “hidden inside a false coke bottle.”

Deputies say George Stapleton, of East Lynn, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver – Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver – Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute 5 to 50 Grams of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, and Pseudoephedrine Altered.

According to the sheriff’s office, a passenger in the vehicle with Stapleton allegedly lied about their name, but was recognized from a prior traffic stop as Brenda Shannon, who is a fugitive from Kentucky. Shannon was also arrested and more charges are pending in this investigation.