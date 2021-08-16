Two arrested for vocational school burglary

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Logan County IT Department reported an active burglary around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Two males were inside the Auto Tech class at the Ralph R. Willis vocational school. Night shift deputies as well as WV State Police responded to the scene. Cpl. Derrick Miller of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded from his residence and fed back security footage to Logan County 911 and units on the scene.

Cameras with live alert motion detection feed had been installed at the Auto Tech center after multiple break-ins resulted in the thefts of several thousand dollars worth of mechanical tools, catalytic converters and other items.

32-year-old Donald Manns and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton, both of Lincoln County were caught in the act of theft by the responding units. They were charged with burglary and grand larceny for this incident. The pair will also be charged with the other thefts under investigation, which include four charges of burglary and four charges of grand larceny within a month’s time span.