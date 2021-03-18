Two big projects advance in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County School Board has given the green light for two big projects to move forward.

Board members voted to move forward with the demolition of Clendenin Elementary and handing over Oakes Field to the City of South Charleston. Both of these projects have been in the works for awhile.

Boarded up and out of use. Clendenin Elementary has been closed since the 2016 floods. Dr. Tom Williams, Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools says, “You know, everything has a process, and that’s one thing we’ve learned from FEMA, you know, you go step by step, and there’s certain things to do and certain time to do things, and now it’s time for the demolition, and we’re ready to move forward.”

The district hopes to start tearing down the building in mid April after it’s surveyed for asbestos.

The other big project is turning Oakes Field over to the City of South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens says this project has also been in the works for some time. “We’ve had a 20 year lease on the facility, it just expired recently. So we pretty much managed and operated the facility anyway.” said, Mullens.

And now that it is officially the city’s, they have big plans for the property. Mullens says, “We’re going to be putting our heads together, we already talked about turfing the field, or building a new gymnasium, all kinds of options are on the table, so as soon as we get ownership of it, we’ll get moving.”

Williams adds that this was the best decision for the community. “The city of South Charleston is just wonderful with their schools, and students, and they’re going to fix both of them up and make them real show pieces for the city.”

