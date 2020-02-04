Two charged in connection to child forced to eat dog feces, drink urine

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS) — 2/4/2020 9:30 a.m. UPDATE: Kristy Asbury, one of the victim’s caretakers, was also arrested in connection to this case.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators Asbury was at a neighbor’s house during one of the crimes.

Kristy Asbury was charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury. She is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS) — ORIGINAL STORY: A man is in jail after he allegedly abused a young boy.

Court documents state Dakota Dillow forced the 9-year-old victim to eat dog feces, drink urine, and hit him in the back of the head with a metal toy gun. The victim also told investigators Dillow would get angry with him and assaulted him multiple times.

The alleged abuse was reported on June 24, 2019. Dillow was booked into Southern Regional Jail on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Dillow is charged with malicious wounding, sexual assault and child neglect. His bond was set at $50,000.

