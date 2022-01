OCEANA, WV (WOWK) — Huff Mountain Road near Oceana is still closed after two coal trucks hit each other.

The crash happened on Jan. 31, 2022, earlier in the morning.

According to Wyoming County Emergency Services, one person has been taken to Boone Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

They say that one loaded and one empty truck hit head-on coming around a bend on the mountain.

There is currently no word on when the road will open back up.