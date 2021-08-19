Two crashes at same exit close part of I-77 in Jackson County, WV

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Dispatchers in Jackson County are reporting two accidents at the same exit on I-77.

Dispatchers say the crashes happened at the 147 mile-marker near Silverton, the first in the southbound lanes and the second in the northbound lanes. The crashes shut down both directions of the interstate, and officials say one of the northbound lanes has now reopened.

According to officials, the first incident happened when a tractor-trailer jack-knifed in the southbound lane leaking approximately 50 gallons of fuel. The second crash involved two tractor-trailers and two vehicles in the northbound lanes.

Two people have been transported, 911 officials say. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Dispatchers say they believe both incidents were weather-related.

The Silverton and Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Departments and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.