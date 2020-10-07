Two dead following South Wheeling house fire

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) Two people have died after a house fire broke out in South Wheeling Tuesday night.

According to officials, the fire began around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at a home in the 4200 block of Jacob Street with crews arriving on the scene around 9 p.m.

According to Wheeling Fire Department officials, firefighters worked for more than an hour to get the fire under control and found the two adults dead in separate parts of the home.

“The guys got the fire down pretty quick. We did an extensive search for the victims before we found them. One was upstairs, one was downstairs,” said Wheeling Assistant Fire Chief, Paul Harto.

Richard & Angeleana Brunt said they knew the two people who died, calling them ‘great people.’ Richard Brunt, a neighbor, said he tried to knock down the locked doors to get to the residents before fire crews arrived.

The Wheeling Fire Department says no smoke detectors were in the home, and investigators believe the fire started on the first floor.

The bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston for an official identification and to determine the cause of death.

