Two Fayette County men arrested for burglary

ARMSTRONG CREEK, WV (WVNS) — Two men are facing charges related to a burglary in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were investigating a burglary that happened Sept. 21 in the Armstrong Creek area. Deputies identified two suspects and searched a home related to the case. According to deputies, one of the suspects was found hiding in a closet during the execution of the search warrant.

Triston McNabb of Armstrong Creek, was taken into custody and charged with Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Felony Destruction of Property.

Sunday, Oct. 4 the second suspect, Matthew Parker, was taken into custody for the same charges. Charges for additional persons involved are pending.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.