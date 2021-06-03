Two Fayette County men charged in sexual assault case

Haymond Hanshaw, 42, of Lookout, is one of two men facing charges in a sexual assault investigation in Fayette County, WV. (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men in Fayette County are facing sexual assault charges regarding a case referred by Child Protective Services.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says deputies investigated allegations of sexual assault in the Lookout area. They say Just For Kids and Harmony House in Wheeling interviewed the alleged victim in the case, who was reportedly living at a foster home in the area when the alleged incident occurred.

Fridley says Timothy Mullins, 55, of Lookout has been charged with three counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and three counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent/Guardian/Custodian. Haymond Hanshaw, 42, of Lookout, is charged with Sexual Assault 2nd Degree and Sexual Assault by a Parent/Guardian/Custodian. Mullins’ bond has been set at $50,000 and Hanshaw’s bond has been set at $45,000.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through the “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department” Facebook page, or to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. The investigation is ongoing.