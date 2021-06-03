Two Fayette County women facing felony child neglect, abuse charges

Deputies say Samantha McKinney, 33, of Fayetteville, is charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury and Jennifer Murphy, 51, of Fayetteville, is being charged with Child Neglect after allegedly witnessing the event and failing to step in or report the incident. (Photos Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook)

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two women out of Fayette County are facing felony charges for Child Abuse and Child Neglect.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated allegations of child abuse by a parent. The sheriff’s office says the complaint was referred through Fayette County Child Protective Services. The charges were formally filed after interviews conducted by the Just For Kids Center.

According to the sheriff’s department, Samantha McKinney, 33, of Fayetteville, is charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury and Jennifer Murphy, 51, of Fayetteville, is being charged with Child Neglect after allegedly witnessing the event and failing to step in or report the incident.

Both women have bonds set at $15,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page.