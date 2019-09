HUNGTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- Two houses caught fire Sunday night in Huntington. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 800 Block of West 17th Street.

Crews at the scene said the fire began at an abandoned home and then spread to a second house. The second house was damaged on the right side and in the attic. There was no one in the first house when crews arrived, four people were in the second house but got out safely.

The fire is currently under investigation.