Two in custody after shots fired call in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people are in custody after Huntington Police responded to a possible shooting on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West 10th Street in Huntington and found 45-year-old Lamont Scruggs, of Akron, Ohio, who was taken into custody on an active warrant out of Cabell County for strangulation. They also found 56-year-old Barbara Sizemore, of Huntington, who was also taken into custody.

Huntington Police say they searched the location and found about 85 grams of heroin, 15 grams of crack cocaine, 29 grams of fentanyl, 11 grams of methamphetamine, and $11,000.

Scruggs was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and the strangulation warrant.

Sizemore was charged with maintaining a dwelling.

Police are still investigating a possible shooting.