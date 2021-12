KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in northern Kanawha County.

The crash took place on the 5700 block of Sissonville Drive just after 5 p.m.

Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved and two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The roadway was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

Kanawha County EMS and Sissonville Fire responded to the scene.