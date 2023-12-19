SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — A happy and healthy dog is what any dog owner looks for in their pet, and Roo is no different.

Roo, short for “kangaroo,” is a German Shepherd mix and has a birth defect where his front legs weren’t properly developed, according to the Doddridge County Humane Society.

Deborah Casteel, the executive director of the no-kill shelter said they’ve only had him just about a week and a half after he was found by a good samaritan.

“He was found kind of out in the country by a man who called and was hoping we could do something to help. He said he came to his house and so he had been feeding him for about a week, he had been really skinny but was hoping somebody could help,” Casteel said.

Casteel suspects Roo was taken care of since he was born and was then abandoned. “He would never have survived, especially in this area, you know, with coyotes and other things,” Casteel said.

What may seem like a limitation for most is just the way life is for Roo. He lives his to the fullest and has been declared a healthy dog by the shelter’s local veterinarian.

“The vet gave him a good health report actually considering his situation, so we’re going to get that guy a cart so he can mobile,” Casteel said.

The next step in Roo’s journey is to get a front-wheel cart that will allow him to live his life to the fullest like his fellow canines. The shelter asked the community for help online, to raise enough money to buy a $700 custom-made cart and Casteel said within three hours they surpassed their goal.

The extra funds raised will be poured right back into “Cain’s Benevolent Fund,” the fund that made Roo’s care possible.

“We had a dog here at the shelter, we didn’t expect him ever to be adopted, he was blind and he was quite elderly and he was our office dog. Great dog. And when he passed, someone had just donated some money and we said, ‘you know what? Let’s use this and call it Cain’s Benevolent Fund and be able to help people that might need help with their pets.’ We’ve had people call with sick kitties, sick dogs, maybe they knew what the dog needed but didn’t have the money, that kind of thing, so when we can help we do,” Casteel said.

Casteel said it was important for them to help out the community that has helped them so much. “We’re very happy and thankful for the community, and the extended community that has reached out to help us and we hope to help you at some point.” Casteel said that although the money in the fund sometimes may be inconsistent, they still want to help.

“Be able to help people that might need help with their pets…it goes up and down, sometimes we don’t have funds in there sometimes we do so any extra funds are going into there,” Casteel said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The shelter staff lovingly nicknamed him after the marsupial since Roo gets around in a similar way. “So he gets around by hopping or scooting on his chin, he has a little callous there on his chin where he moves around,” Casteel said.

Roo is one year old, is playful, loves his stuffed animals and loves cuddling. He will be ready to go to his ‘furever’ home in mid-January after he gets his cart and gets used to it and is also neutered.

Roo is not the first animal with a disability under the shelter’s care, but this is the first time they’ve dealt with a condition like his. They currently have a beagle in their care who has a neurological condition that makes him shake and he has been at the shelter for around eight months, Casteel said he has a strong nose and deserves a loving home.

Casteel said the shelter is always in need of donations. Some of the items they always need include dog and cat food, cleaning supplies and cat litter. People can also purchase a $20 calendar featuring pets adopted from them, with all proceeds going back to the shelter.

To donate to the shelter and submit adoption applications, you can go here.