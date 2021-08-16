Two local organizations host back-to-school giveaway

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Schools across the Mountain State are back in session, but some residents are still in need of supplies. So now, two local organizations have come together to help meet people’s needs.

“We had done a clothing giveaway here, clothing and miscellaneous items. And we really had a lot of folks to turn out and, in the course of that, some of the questions that came back to us was ‘do you have any school supplies?’” says Belinda Chapman the Development and Resources Director for the Children’s Home Society.

Chapman says they’ve seen around a 40% increase of people in need of school supplies across West Virginia since 2020.

The Children’s Home Society in Huntington, West Virginia has since partnered with the Division 10A Key Club to collect and distribute supplies to residents in the state.

So far, they’ve collected over 300 backpacks, and they say residents can just come up to the door and ask for what they need.

Students who are members of the Key Club say their goal is to make sure everyone goes back to school feeling prepared.

“As high school students we are very fortunate to have school supplies and we know that there are other youth like our age who aren’t as fortunate to have school supplies to go back to school. So we really tried to target the individuals who are in need to have the same school supplies that we do for the school year.” Kenzie Nottingham, Division 10A Key Club Member

The Children’s Home Society says they will continue to distribute these supplies to students and schools across the state as they see the need.

