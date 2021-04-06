Two major WV legislative votes delayed; negotiations continue

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Senate was poised to vote on the final passage of its budget, but that is being delayed until at least Wednesday while changes are considered. Earlier, the House approved a budget that cut $18 million from WVU and $10 million from Marshall University and cuts to West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Those are the big items the Senate is trying to rectify, with the House and the governor.

“We have three parties to this whole thing, and we have to do what we can all agree and come to some sort of conclusion on,” said State Sen. Ryan Weld, (R) Ohio – Majority Whip.

“If you do away with that much money, you have to do drastic cuts. And that’s exactly what’s going on. WVU and Marshall are taking a big hit, educational broadcasting authority taking a big hit,” said State Sen. Ron Stollings, (D) Boone.

The Senate also voted today to delay its final vote on the plan to eliminate the state’s personal income tax. There are doubters and supporters.

“When you look at what are the big things we can do to change West Virginia around? Getting rid of state income tax we think would be the thing to attract young people, it will attract families, it will attract business,” said State Sen. Tom Takubo, (R) Kanawha – Majority Leader.

“Well we’re at the 11th hour with a supermajority, yet we have three different plans and no agreement in place. I don’t see that happening this session,” said Del. Sean Fluharty, (D) Ohio – Minority Whip.

Right now it’s unclear if the income tax summit called by Governor Jim Justice on Monday has changed many minds.

“With time running short on the regular legislative session, it’s possible that lawmakers will have to deal with the personal income tax reduction plan, in a special session,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

