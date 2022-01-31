Two men in custody after allegedly trying to assault first responders

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two men are facing charges in Cabell County after they were allegedly found passed out in a vehicle and tried to assault the first responders who tried to help them.

According to a criminal complaint, the suspects swung and spat at EMS, and one even tried to pull a gun.

The incident happened Sunday night at the Speedway on 6th Avenue in Huntington.

According to the criminal complaint, 19-year-old Jacob Ashworth, of Ona, and 19-year-old Brayden Womack, of Culloden, were charged with battery on a governmental representative and obstructing an officer.