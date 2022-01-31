All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Two men in custody after allegedly trying to assault first responders

West Virginia

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two men are facing charges in Cabell County after they were allegedly found passed out in a vehicle and tried to assault the first responders who tried to help them.

According to a criminal complaint, the suspects swung and spat at EMS, and one even tried to pull a gun.

The incident happened Sunday night at the Speedway on 6th Avenue in Huntington.

According to the criminal complaint, 19-year-old Jacob Ashworth, of Ona, and 19-year-old Brayden Womack, of Culloden, were charged with battery on a governmental representative and obstructing an officer.

