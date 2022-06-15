WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Swift moving water and swift thinking by a Dominion Energy worker saved the lives of not one, but two men, Tuesday in a Wetzel County creek following those powerful storms in the overnight hours that swept through the Ohio Valley.

The Dominion Energy worker, who wants to remain anonymous, says he was driving along the road near Little Fishing Creek when he heard a father’s cry for help.

The worker believes the son was in his twenties and he was told that the son couldn’t swim.

“I got a tie-down strap and went over to the creek bank. I threw it out and got the boy in and got him up on the bank. By that time a neighbor came with a razor. We jumped in it. We went down the creek. We found the other boy he was crawling out of the creek and he said the girl had slipped out of his arms and went on down the creek. We got him up to the bank and then we went searching for a young lady.”

The Dominion Energy worker says he never saw the girl in the water.