Two men who allegedly trespassed Raleigh County mine die

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The two men who allegedly trespassed into a Raleigh County mine in 2018 have died.

Eddie Williams and Cody Beverly passed away, according to Williams’ attorney. The men were two of the four people who authorities said trespassed into the Elk Run Coal’s Rock House Powellton mine in an attempt to steal copper. At the time, Williams was out on bond for a similar case regarding copper theft.

In early spring 2019, Williams was released on home confinement after he was diagnosed with melanoma. Dunlap said he died from the cancer on Wednesday, while Beverly recently passed away from organ failure.