Two more COVID19 Deaths in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting two additional deaths in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 72-year old female from Cabell County and a 69-year old female from Kanawha County.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, the WV DHHR reports 70 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to 8,801 cases, 178 of which are probable. The total includes 1,726 active cases, 133 hospitalizations, 6,909 recoveries and 166 deaths.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (748), Boone (124), Braxton (10), Brooke (79), Cabell (478), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (178), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (90), Hancock (115), Hardy (64), Harrison (247), Jackson (172), Jefferson (309), Kanawha (1,122), Lewis (28), Lincoln (111), Logan (380), Marion (203), Marshall (131), Mason (77), McDowell (67), Mercer (245), Mineral (128), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,003), Monroe (22), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (228), Raleigh (310), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (86), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (47).

